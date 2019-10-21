International Development News
National Police Day: PM recalls valour of policemen

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 21-10-2019 09:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the valour of police personnel who perform duty under trying circumstances. On Police Commemoration Day, the prime minister saluted

police forces and their families. "...remember with pride those brave police personnel martyred in the line of duty today on Police Commemoration Day," he tweeted.

Police personnel perform their duties with utmost diligence and their courage always motivates us, the prime minister said. On this day in 1959, 10 police personnel were killed in a Chinese attack and the commemoration day is observed to mark the incident. Then police used to guard the border with China.

COUNTRY : India
