International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Low pressure over east central Arabian Sea is likely to extend with cyclonic circulation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated in its bulletin that a low-pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 21-10-2019 12:43 IST
Low pressure over east central Arabian Sea is likely to extend with cyclonic circulation

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated in its bulletin that a low-pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to become a well-marked low during the next 36 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 24-hours.

According to the weather forecast agency, it is likely to move initially towards north-eastwards over the east-central Arabian Sea till 24 October and then recurve west-north-westwards towards the Oman-Yemen coast with gradual intensification. IMD further stated, another low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around October 23.

A cyclonic circulation also lies over the Cape Comorin area and its neighborhood extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Yemen's Safer oil company resumes pumping to Arabian Sea terminal - official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019