3 siblings drown in lake in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Three brothers in the 6-10 agegroup drowned in a lake on Monday in Gujarat's Bhavnagardistrict, police said

The incident happened in Virpur village in Palitanataluka in the afternoon, an official said

"Hardik (6), Chirag (8) and Pruthvi (10), sons oflocal resident Sukhabhai Chauhan, entered the lake to have abath and drowned. People in the vicinity jumped in but couldnot save them. They retrieved the bodies some time later," hesaid.

