Low pressure over east central Arabian Sea is likely to extend with cyclonic circulation

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated in its bulletin that a low-pressure area lies over the east-central Arabian Sea with an associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level. It is very likely to become a well-marked low during the next 36 hours. It is also likely to intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 24-hours.

According to the weather forecast agency, it is likely to move initially towards north-eastwards over the east-central Arabian Sea till 24 October and then recurve west-north-westwards towards the Oman-Yemen coast with gradual intensification. IMD further stated, another low-pressure area is likely to form over southwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts around October 23.

Under these systems, Kerala is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall for two days and there will be a gradual reduction from the third day onwards. "This is cyclone season, depression cyclonic storms develop in both the seas, "said IMD.

A cyclonic circulation also lies over the Cape Comorin area and its neighborhood and it extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level. Fishermen have been advised not to venture near the coast of Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep area for the next three days. (ANI)

