ULFA (I) cadre arrested, arms, ammunition seized

Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the state police apprehended top United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) (Independent) cadre with arms and ammunition on Sunday from Ngoitong village of Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.

"#AssamRifles in a joint #Op with police apprehended top ULFA (I) cadre with arms & ammunitions from Ngoitong, Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on 20 Oct. The apprehended cadre & recoveries have been handed over to police for further investigation. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD," a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Eastern Command read.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

