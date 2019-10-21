International Development News
ULFA (I) cadre arrested, arms, ammunition seized

Assam Rifles in a joint operation with the state police apprehended top United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) (Independent) cadre with arms and ammunition on Sunday from Ngoitong village of Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.

ANI Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh)
Updated: 21-10-2019 17:28 IST
Assam Rifles jawans with the arrested ULFA (I) cadre and seized arms and ammunition. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"#AssamRifles in a joint #Op with police apprehended top ULFA (I) cadre with arms & ammunitions from Ngoitong, Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh on 20 Oct. The apprehended cadre & recoveries have been handed over to police for further investigation. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD," a tweet from the official Twitter handle of the Eastern Command read.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
