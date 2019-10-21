POCSO case victim's father attacked by accused on bail

A 50-year-old man was stabbed with a chopper allegedly by four persons against whom he had lodged a case for molesting his teenage daughter in suburban Bandra, police said on Monday. All the accused, booked under Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, remained in police lock-up for a week before being released on bail on October 19, a police official said.

The accused are the cousin brother and nephews of the complainant, he added. The incident occurred on October 20 afternoon when the complainant was walking down the road near Bandra Talao, the official said.

The accused confronted the complainant and attacked him with a chopper, he said, adding that they were angry over their arrest and the time they had to spend in police custody. The complainant was admitted to the hospital by police who rushed to the spot after informed by locals.

Police have arrested one of the attackers, said Bandra police station senior inspector Vijaylaxmi Hiremath. The 16-year-old daughter of the complainant was allegedly molested by the accused on different occasions in October last year.

