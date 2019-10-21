Awareness prog helped keep dengue cases this year to lowest level : Delhi govt

The Delhi government on Monday claimed that its special "awareness campaign" has helped keep dengue cases this year at the "lowest" level in comparison to the past five years. The latest data released on Monday shows that there have been 644 cases of dengue in Delhi so far while last year, 1,020 such cases were reported.

In a statement, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhiites are on course to defeat dengue this year. The minister appealed to the residents to keep up their efforts to ensure that there are no stagnant water collecting points in and around their houses and neighbourhoods, in which Aedes Mosquitoes can breed.

"Delhi is on course to defeating dengue this year. Latest figures show that this year so far, the cases of dengue have been the lowest in last five year. I appeal to everyone to keep up the prevention and awareness efforts for next few weeks," Jain said. The data released by municipal corporation till October 19 shows there has been no dengue death in Delhi this year so far.

On September 1, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched "10-hafte, 10-baje, 10-minute" campaign, exhorting Delhi residents to look for stagnating water in and around their homes for ten minutes every Sunday for ten weeks and dispose it off to prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases.

