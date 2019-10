A godown storing electrical goods was gutted in fire on Monday in Lonad village in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said. Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred around 7:30 am, an official said.

Four fire engines from Bhiwandi and surrounding municipal corporations rushed to the spot, and managed to douse flames by 3 pm. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)