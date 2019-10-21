UP Police get transit remand of one accused from Nagpur court in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday produced an accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case in a court here and obtained his transit remand, said Maharashtra ATS. In a statement, Maharashtra ATS said: "A confidential information was received by ATS, Nagpur Unit regarding the involvement of one suspect Sayyed Asim Ali, aged 29 years, resident of Plot No. 17, near Om Aatta Chakki, Mane Layout, Zingabai Takli, Nagpur, in the murder case of Kamlesh Tiwari in Uttar Pradesh."

A case under Sections 302, 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on October 18 at a police station in Lucknow in this regard, the statement said. Maharashtra ATS further said: "Based on the information received, an operation was conducted the operation and Sayyed Asim Ali was interrogated. It was revealed that Ali was in constant touch with other accused in this case. It is also revealed that he has played a very important role in the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case."

"The information was shared with Uttar Pradesh Police. The accused was arrested by Maharashtra ATS. Uttar Pradesh Police produced the accused before the 5th Court, JMFC, Nagpur on October 21 and obtained his transit remand from the court," the Maharashtra ATS added in the statement. On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead at Naka area of Lucknow, the police had said. He was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment. (ANI)

Also Read: Gujarat court grants 72 hours transit remand to 3 accused in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)