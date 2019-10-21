Assam CM distributes subsidies to former militants

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday distributed subsidies to former militants and pro-talk members of militant outfits under the Swalamnban project and also inaugurated a goat farm built under Rashtriya Krishi Bikash Yojana to rehabilitate pro-talk ULFA members. The Swabalamban scheme was conceived by the state government to provide means of livelihood to the members of militant outfits who decided to come back to the mainstream society so that they could live a life of dignity, Sonowal said while addressing the gathering at Chamuapara in Darrang district.

Altogether 1,800 beneficiaries have been selected under the Swabalamban scheme in the state and the Chief Minister distributed subsidies to 30 such beneficiaries under the scheme on Monday while 28 pro-talk ULFA members and their families would benefit from the goat farm. The state government was putting emphasis on creating self-employment opportunities on youths of the state and the young generation must take up agriculture with a renewed vigour to contribute to the economic progress of the state, he asserted.

The chief minister said that 18 lakh soil health cards were issued in the state during the last three years as farmers must be aware of the quality of their lands to increase agricultural production. He also stressed on the need to provide water health cards for making users aware of the quality of their water.

The chief minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schemes for the welfare of the farmers like Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Kishan Man Dhan Yojana, Fasal Bima Yojana so that the farmers could lead a life of dignity and respect. The vision of a terrorism free Assam would only be achieved through such productive and constructive works, Sonowal said.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and senior officials were also present at the programme, organised by the state Home Department and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)