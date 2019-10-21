11 Bangladeshis apprehended by BSF in West Bengal

Eleven Bangladeshis have been arrested from three different areas in West Bengal while they were trying to cross the Indo-Bangla border illegally to return to their home country, BSF officials said on Monday. According to a statement issued by the Border Security Force (BSF), the immigrants had crossed over to India from Bangladesh with the help of touts.

The eleven illegal immigrants were apprehended from Swarupnagar, Basirhat and Lalgola areas of North 24 Parganas and Murshidabad districts last week while they were trying to return to Bangladesh, it said. The South Bengal Frontier of the paramilitary force has apprehended 304 Indians and 1,342 Bangladeshis so far this year for adopting illegal means to try and cross the international border, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)