Minimum wages likely to be notified in few days, file sent Delhi Lt Governor: Official

The Delhi government is likely to notify enhanced minimum wages in the next few days as a file pertaining to it was sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday for approval, an official said. According to the official, Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Monday held a meeting with his department's officers to notify the new minimum wages in the national capital.

"If the LG's nod is received tomorrow, the enhanced minimum wages will be notified on Wednesday," the official said. Last week, the Supreme Court had allowed the Delhi government to notify enhanced minimum wages.

The enhanced minimum wages for unskilled workers have been fixed at Rs 14,842 per month, for semi-skilled workers at Rs 16,341 per month and for skilled workers at Rs 17,991 per month.

