Amethi: Trainer aircraft crashes at Fursatganj airfield, pilot safe

A trainee pilot had a close shave when the aircraft he was flying crashed here at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) at Fursatganj while landing.

ANI Amethi (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 21-10-2019 21:25 IST
The aircraft, which crashed at IGRUA, Fursatganj, Amethi on Monday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

The incident took place when the final year pilot, who was on a solo flight, landed into the bushes and the aircraft burst into flames. However, he managed to eject safely.

"The final year trainee pilot is safe. He managed to eject safely," said Captain Sandeep Puri, Administrative Officer, IGRUA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
