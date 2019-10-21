Perceptional differences on boundary issue between India and China: Rajnath Singh

India and China share "cordial relations", and there are "perceptional differences" between the two countries on the boundary issue, but it has been handled responsibly and with great maturity by both sides, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. He was addressing a gathering on the occasion of inauguration of the Col Chewang Rinchen bridge over the Shyok river in eastern Ladakh, the highest-altitude, all-weather permanent bridge in the country.

The bridge built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) between Durbuk and Daulat Beg Oldie, will reduce travel time by about half, officials said. The road "goes to the border with China. Now, India and China have good relations... Recently even the Chinese President (Xi Jinping) held a long meeting with our prime minister at Mahabalipuram, but he did not mention the Kashmir issue as China feels it's an internal issue," Singh said.

China's recent statement to all nations to combat terrorism in a concerted effort has also been welcomed, the defence minister said. The bridge is about 45 km from the India-China border.

Later, Singh also tweeted, "India shares cordial relations with China. There are perceptional differences between both the countries on the boundary issue but the issue has been handled with great maturity and responsibly". "Both the countries have not allowed the situation to escalate or go out of hand," he said.

In his address, Singh said there are "perceptional differences between the two countries on the border issue, but defence forces of both the countries are discharging their responsibilities very sensibly". The 1400-ft -long bridge on the Shyok River, situated in Sub-Sector North at 14,650 ft and christened after the 'Lion of Ladakh' Col Chewang Rinchen, was dedicated to the nation in his memory at a ceremony held next to it.

The ceremony was attended by Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat and the daughter and granddaughter of the late highly-decorated army officer Rinchen, who was awarded Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) twice. The bridge, officially named 'Col Chewang Rinchen Setu' is strategically located on the 255-km Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DSDBO) section of the road between Leh and Karakoram Pass.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, speaking to PTI on the sidelines said, "This bridge stands at a very strategic location, and on the original Silk Route. so, it can promote trade also, while boosting the army infrastructure".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)