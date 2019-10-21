Over 65 per cent voters cast their ballot in Haryana

Over 65 per cent voters excercised their franchise in Haryana assembly elections on Monday, state Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said. Addressing a press conference here, Agarwal said there were about 1,83,90,525 crore voters in the state.

"According to the information received, about 65 per cent voters have exercised their vote. However, the final poll figures are likely to increase," he said. He said that complaints related to electronic voting machine (EVM) kept near the window were immediately addressed.

He said that sign language video was shown to the dumb and mute voters in Karnal district so that the voters can cast their votes to their desired candidates. Special arrangements were also made for the elderly and disabled voters. ADGP (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that no major incident was reported in the state.

He said that 13 FIRs were registered in the state following complaints including seven in Nuh, four in Rohtak and two in Narnaul area. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

