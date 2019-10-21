Man held for killing financier, his servant over monetary dispute in Delhi

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a financier and his servant over a monetary dispute in Outer North Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, police said. Anthony Bagher, who was staying at Khera Khurd here, along with two other men, allegedly shot dead Amit and his servant Nikhil Gulati on October 14, a senior officer said.

Their bodies were found in a canal in Katju Marg area after three days, he said. Amit (30), was a resident of Rohini's Sector-28 area and a native of Rohtak district in Haryana.

He and his servant Gulati (40) were missing from 8 pm on October 14 after they went to meet a person, who was identified as Naveen, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said. The next day, Amit's brother Jaideep came to Delhi from Rohtak and lodged a missing report at the Shahbad Dairy police station, he said.

"During investigation, it was found that Naveen, who is also a financier, had borrowed nearly Rs 7 lakh from Amit, out of which an amount of around Rs 2 lakh was not repaid," the DCP said. Amit had kept Naveen’s car in lieu of the pending amount, he added.

On the day of the incident, Amit and Naveen spoke over phone and in the evening, the victims went to meet him to collect the remaining money, the DCP said. A scuffle took place between Naveen and Amit after they met, following which Naveen, Bagher and another man allegedly killed them, the officer added.

Efforts are on to arrest Naveen and the other absconding person, police said, adding that Amit used to live in Delhi and his family is in Rohtak, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)