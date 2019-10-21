Cop hangs self in Mumbai

A 29-year-old police constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room at Tagor Nagar in suburban Vikhroli on Monday, police said. The incident came to light when one of the colleagues of the deceased, Rameshwar Hankare, opened the door of his room, an official said.

Hankare was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said. The deceased, who hailed from Nanded district, was attached to the main control room of the Mumbai Police.

He shared the rented room with three other persons, the official said. He said a suicide note was found from the spot which suggested a failed love affair as the likely trigger behind the incident.

Further investigations are underway.

