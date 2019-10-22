International Development News
22 passengers escape unhurt as bus gets stuck in slush

PTI Udhagamanda
Updated: 22-10-2019 15:36 IST
Twenty two passengersand crew of a government bus escaped unhurt when the vehiclegot stuck in slush at a spot about 20 km from here early onTuesday

Police said the driver failed to notice a parked tipperlorry as there was heavy fog, hampering visibility The vehicle then veered sideways and its front tyres gotstuck in slush

However, none was hurt in the mishap, they said The bus was coming to this tourist town from Palakkad inKerala.

COUNTRY : India
