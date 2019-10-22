International Development News
Assam Cabinet denying govt job to those having more than 2 children is unconstitutional : Harish Rawat

Terming the Assam government's decision of not allowing government jobs for people having more than 2 children as 'ruthless' and 'unconstitutional', senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday called it as a step against the fundamental right of an individual.

Updated: 22-10-2019 19:04 IST
Harish Rawat talking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday . Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey Terming the Assam government's decision of not allowing government jobs for people having more than 2 children as 'ruthless' and 'unconstitutional', senior Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday called it as a step against the fundamental right of an individual.

The Assam Cabinet on Monday decided that no government jobs will be given to persons having more than two children after January 1, 2021. "This decision is unconstitutional. It is not the right decision and goes against the fundamental rights," Rawat told ANI.

The former chief minister of Uttarakhand also termed the latest move by the Assam government as "ruthless". "It is a ruthless decision," he said. (ANI)

