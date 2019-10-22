Fake currency notes of face value of Rs 2 lakh seized

A man was arrested in Assam's Kokrajhar district after fake currency notes of the face value of Rs 2 lakh was seized from his possession, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Rajen Sing said police arrested the man with fake currency notes of the face value of Rs 2,17,900 on Monday night.

The arrested person was identified as Saddam Hussain of village Parerchar Part-II under Abhayapuri Police station of Bongaigaon district, the SP said. In this connection police also carried out a search operation in different parts of Bongaigaon district and recovered one printer machine and one bundle of counterfeit notes of the denomination of Rs 100 from the house of one Abdul Awal of Simlabari Part-I village under Meresar Police Station of the district, A search operation has been launched to track out Abdul Awal who fled away, police said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kokrajhar Police Station in this connection and investigation is on..

