International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Reports on lynching, attacks on journalists not reliable: NCRB

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 22-10-2019 21:20 IST
Reports on lynching, attacks on journalists not reliable: NCRB

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has not included a number of parameters in its latest report as data assessed were "vague" and "unreliable".

A Home Ministry official said the parameters which were not included in the NCRB report include lynching, crime against RTI activists, journalists, social activists, besides others.

"NCRB did not include murder due to lynching and other heads as data based on these parameters was assessed as 'vague/unreliable'," a home ministry official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019