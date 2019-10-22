Reports on lynching, attacks on journalists not reliable: NCRB

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has not included a number of parameters in its latest report as data assessed were "vague" and "unreliable".

A Home Ministry official said the parameters which were not included in the NCRB report include lynching, crime against RTI activists, journalists, social activists, besides others.

"NCRB did not include murder due to lynching and other heads as data based on these parameters was assessed as 'vague/unreliable'," a home ministry official said.

