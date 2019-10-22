International Development News
Odisha: Nandankanan Zoo gets 3 female Nile crocodiles, 8 yellow anacondas

The Nandankanan Zoo on Tuesday got three female Nile crocodiles and eight yellow anacondas including four females.

ANI Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
Updated: 22-10-2019 23:08 IST
Nandankanan Zoo, Bhubaneswar has got three female Nile Crocodiles and Eight Yellow Anacondas. Image Credit: ANI

The Nandankanan Zoo on Tuesday got three female Nile crocodiles and eight yellow anacondas including four females. The crocodiles and anacondas were bought from the Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

According to the Nandankanan Zoo authority, these reptiles will be kept in the off-display area at Reptile Park for quite some period before it will be finally kept for display before the public. With these two species, the total number of species of Nandankanan Zoo has increased to 158. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
