PM Modi meets JP Morgan International Council members, discusses vision of making India $5 tn economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the JP Morgan International Council here and discussed his vision for making India a US $ 5 trillion economy by 2024. A PMO release said this was the first time that the International Council met in India after 2007.

"While welcoming the group to India, Prime Minister discussed his vision for making India a US $ 5 trillion economy by 2024," the release said. He said the development of world-class physical infrastructure and improvements in affordable health care and providing quality education were some other policy priorities for the government.

"People's participation remained a guiding tenet of policy-making for the Government. On the foreign policy front, India continued to work together with its strategic partners and close neighbours to build a fair and equitable multipolar world order," the release said. The International Council comprises of global statesmen like former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of Defence Robert Gates as well as leading figures from the world of business and finance like Jamie Dimon (JP Morgan Chase), Ratan Tata (Tata Group) and leading representatives from global companies like Nestle, Alibaba, Alfa, Iberdola and Kraft Heinz.

The Prime Minister also tweeted about his meeting with members of the JP Morgan International Council. "Very good interaction with the JP Morgan International Council, an illustrious gathering of top policy-makers, thinkers, statesmen and stateswomen, captains of industry, innovators among others. Spoke about India's efforts in health, education and becoming a $5 Trillion economy," Modi said.

"Moments with Kissinger, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Howard, Condoleezza Rice and Robert Gates. Excellent discussions with these global thought leaders," he said. "Great discussions with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. He has made a long-lasting contribution to his nation and has insightful views on a wide range of global issues. Glad to have met Dr Henry Kissinger. He has made pioneering contributions to international politics and diplomacy," he added. (ANI)

