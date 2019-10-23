Four arrested with 82 kg cannabis in West Bengal

Some 82 kg cannabis has been seized from a car in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and four persons have been arrested in connection with it, police said on Wednesday. The apprehension was made at Goshala More in the district.

Acting on a tip-off, police on Tuesday seized 82 kg cannabis hidden in an improvised chamber of a car and arrested four persons in connection with it, a police officer said. "While 28-year-old Suman Dey, 32-year-old Ashim Das and 21-year-old Tapas Karmakar are residents of Tripura's Agartala, 19-year-old Rahul Hussain is a resident of Dinhata in West Bengal's Coochbehar district," he said.

The accused have revealed during preliminary investigation that the cannabis was being transported from Assam's Guwahati to Siliguri in north Bengal, the officer added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)