The Army on Wednesday defused two anti-tank guided missile shells fired by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The shells have been defused by Army engineers in a forward area along the LoC in Poonch district, they said.

Pakistan has been resorting to heavy mortar shelling along the LoC for the past over one month.

