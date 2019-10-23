Delhi: Jamia University students allege they were attacked on varsity administration's direction

Jamia Millia Islamia University students have filed a complaint with the police alleging that they were attacked by some people on the instructions of the university administration on Tuesday when they were protesting against a notice issued to five students. The DCP, South East Delhi, Chinmoy Biswal said that the complaint was registered by some students against the university administration.

Earlier in the day, several university students gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor's office demanding the withdrawal of the show-cause notices sent to five students. This was in continuation of a nine-day indefinite strike over the same issue. The five students were served notices by the university administration for indiscipline when they protested against an event organised by a university department. (ANI)

