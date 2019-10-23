International Development News
Development News Edition
SC refuses urgent hearing into plea seeking resumption of Goa airport construction

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to set up a bench to urgently hear a petition filed by the Goa government seeking resumption of construction work of a new international airport in the state.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 23-10-2019 13:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to set up a bench to urgently hear a petition filed by the Goa government seeking resumption of construction work of a new international airport in the state. Earlier the court had suspended the environmental clearance granted to the project leading to the stoppage of its construction work

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi stated that the present situation does not "permit them (the judges) to change the composition of the bench" which is hearing the case. The counsel, however, asserted that half of the case has already been heard by the apex court. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
