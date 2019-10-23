Over 13 people, 150 animals killed in 6 days in K'taka floods

The human death toll due to floods in Karnataka has reached 13 on Wednesday revealing the extent of devastation left by the relentless downpour and floods that lashed the state since October 18 till today. According to data collected by the state government, a total of 150 livestock have been killed and more than 10,000 houses - (9832 partially damaged, 206 completely damaged) have also been damaged due to the heavy rains in the region in the last six days.

To bring back normalcy in the flood-hit regions, the state administration has set up relief camps for the victims. In Bagalkote alone, as many as 3,734 people have been rehabilitated in seven relief camps. As per the data, a total of 7,220 people have been rehabilitated across Karnataka in 28 relief camps. Furthermore, on Wednesday, around four Additional Directorate General of Public Information Indian Army (ADGPI) teams were pressed into action for relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit Raichur district.

The state authorities are also making efforts to rehabilitate those affected and provide them with relief materials. More teams are on standby for other districts as well, informed PRO Bengaluru, Ministry of Defence on Twitter in the morning today.

A house in Hosuru village of Gadag collapsed today, following heavy rains in the region at around 9 in the morning. No injury or loss of life has been reported so far from the incident. A pro-Kannada organisation named Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) on October 16 held an 'underwear protest' at Maurya circle in the state capital over the alleged negligence by government officials pertaining to the flood relief work in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: VP Naidu urges people to develop positive mindset and promote kindness

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)