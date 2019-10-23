Panel set up to review suspension cases of non-gazetted employees in J-K

A four-member committee has been set up to review suspension cases of non-gazetted officials belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (subordinate) service involved in vigilance and other cases, a government order said. The suspension cases of employees of other departments would be reviewed by the appointing authorities concerned in terms of provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) rules, the order issued by the Under Secretary to the government, General Administration Department (GAD), Iftikhar Rasool Hamdani said on Tuesday.

The administrative secretary to the government, GAD, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee with special secretary (Law) GAD, additional secretary GAD (establishment) and additional secretary GAD (Vigilance) as its members. The terms of reference of the committee will be to review the suspension cases of non-gazetted officials belonging to the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Subordinate) service involved in vigilance and other cases, the order read.

