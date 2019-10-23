I see great partnership in energy sector between India, Russia: Pradhan

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said he sees a great partnership in the energy sector between India and Russia. "I see a great partnership in future, especially in the energy sector between the two countries (India and Russia). Russia is the most favoured overseas investment destination for India," he told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan held a "productive meeting" with First Deputy Minister for Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Sergey Tyrtsev. "Had a productive meeting with H.E. Sergey Tyrtsev, First Deputy Minister for Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic. We discussed about furthering energy cooperation between India and Far East Russia particularly on sourcing coking coal and other minerals," the minister tweeted.

Representatives of Indian steel and coal companies held separate meetings with their Russian counterparts. "Long-term cooperation with Russian Far East in the coal sector will help India bridge the demand gap of coking coal in the country," Pradhan said in a follow-up tweet.

Pradhan met with senior management of Vostochny intermodal container port in the Russian Far region where he discussed ways to secure more coking coal for the steel industry in India. "Met with senior management of Vostochny intermodal container port. One of the oldest and year-round operation port in the Russian Far East specialised in coal handling and suitable for handling large-tonnage ships. Discussed with Port authorities about their expansion plans and also on ways to secure more coking coal for the domestic steel industry," he tweeted.

Pradhan on Tuesday visited the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex. The shipyard deals in manufacturing various kinds of vessels, including LNG carriers, offshore vessels and passenger ships. The minister is currently on a four-day visit to Russia and Japan from October 22 to 26. His visit comes as a follow up to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum in September.

The minister, who is accompanied by an official and business delegation, is in Vladivostok from October 22 to 25. (ANI)

