Kerala has vibrant local self government with high fiscal

Kerala has a vibrant local self government (LSG) with high fiscal autonomy to implement its plans, Chief-Social Policy of UNICEF for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Pinaki Chakraborty said here on Wednesday. Chakraborty was all praise for the Kudumbashree, Asha and Anganwadi workers in the state for their work in various programmes including immunisation, child health and nutrition care.

He was delivering a lecture on the topic 'Role of Decentralisation in Achieving Child Rights' organised jointly by the Centre for Parliamentary Studies and Training (CPST) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). "Kerala has got a vibrant local self government with high fiscal autonomy to implement its plans. Good practices by the local self government helps in achieving child rights in Kerala.

Monitoring, awareness generation and home visits by the members of Kudumbashree, Asha and Anganwadi workers on the various programmes like immunisation, vector borne diseases etc are praise worthy," Chakraborty said. CPST, an integral division of the Kerala Legislature Secretariat, is the premier training centre providing opportunities for systematic study and training in various disciplines of parliamentary institutions, processes and procedures to the Legislators, officials and all stakeholders of parliamentary democracy.

The lecture was organised as part of the inauguration of the sixth batch of the certificate course in Parliamentary Practice and Procedure conducted by the CPST. During his lecture, Chakraborty said the LSG support towards children with disabilities was another distinctive initiative in Kerala.

A team from Kazhaksthan, supported by UNICEF, had visited Kerala few months ago to learn about the LSG in the state and the way child rights are being realised at local level in Kerala, he said. Inaugurating the session, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said the state has shown the country lessons on decentralisation.

"We have shown the country how effective power can be when it reaches the lowest strata of the society," he said adding that along with discussion on decentalisation, the challenge to the federal system in the country must also be evaluated. The one nation, one language, one election, one culture, one tax, one law ideology would weaken the federal system of the country because, each state and each district in the country has got a different life and culture, he pointed out.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly, conducts the Certificate Course in the distance education stream to propagate the idea, principle, philosophy and practice of parliamentary democracy. The CPST has embarked upon various programmes of training in Parliamentary and Legislative fields, thus imparting professionalism, expertise and orientation to those who actually work for the parliamentary system..

