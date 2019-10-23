Mumbai police ties up with BMC to crack down on quacks

After the arrest of five bogus doctors last week, Mumbai crime branch has announced joint operations with the BMC's health department to crack down on quacks in the city, an official said on Wednesday. The city police will collaborate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department to take action against doctors, who practise Unani medicine without valid degrees, deputy commissioner police (DCP) Crime Branch Shahaji Umap said.

Most of these fake doctors operate in slum areas of Deonar, Govandi, Tilak Nagar and Bandra in the suburbs, he said, adding that they are keeping close tab on the activities of such doctors. On October 16, five quacks, namely, Shamshir Shaikh (38), Anwar Hussein (45), Naim Shaikh (40) Nawab Hussein (36) and Rizwanuddin Banjara (35) were arrested under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, an official said.

Of the five arrested accused, one was found to be illiterate, while the rest had only completed their basic secondary education, he added..

