Newly-appointed SSC chairman calls on MoS Personnel Jitendra Singh

The newly-appointed chairman of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), B R Sharma, called on Minister of State for Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh here on Wednesday, according to an official statement. Sharma, a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, was on Tuesday named SSC chief.

He is a post-graduate in political science from the University of Jammu and MBA from the Australian National University. In the course of his 35 years career in the IAS, Sharma has served the state and the central government in various capacities. He has worked as chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir before coming to the government of India on deputation.

Sharma joined the Ministry of Home Affairs as additional secretary (police) on May 18, 2017 and was thereafter promoted and posted as secretary (border management). He is the recipient of Jammu and Kashmir state government's gold medal for excellence in public service (2011) and prime minister's medal for excellence in public service (2012).

