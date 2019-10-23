IAF chief leaves for Oman to witness joint exercise -- 'Eastern Bridge'

Chief of Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday left for Oman on an official visit to witness the ongoing Indo-Oman Joint Exercise -- Eastern Bridge -- between the Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) and the Indian Air Force at RAFO base in Masirah, Oman. The IAF MiG-29s (upgraded) are participating with Hawks, F-16 and Eurofighter Typhoons of Omani Air Force in the exercise. For the first time, MiG-29 fighter aircraft are participating in an international exercise outside India.

IAF on October 17, kick-started its bilateral joint exercise with Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO), named 'EX EASTERN BRIDGE-V' at Air Force Base Masirah. The exercise will be held till October 26. Last time, the bilateral exercise was held between the countries in 2017 at Jamnagar, Gujarat. (ANI)

