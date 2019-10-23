International Development News
2 held for smuggling gold, iPhones worth over Rs 80 lakh at Delhi airport

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 23-10-2019 19:36 IST
Two men have been arrested by the customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold and iPhones worth over Rs 80 lakh, an official statement issued on Wednesday said. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on Sunday.

On detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers, two iPhone 11 pro max models having market value of Rs 2.27 lakh were recovered, it said. The search further resulted in recovery of gold, weighing about two kilogram, kept in four pouches in paste form, the statement by the customs department said.

The gold worth Rs 78.11 lakh and iPhones were seized and the passengers were arrested.

COUNTRY : India
