Goa: Two govt portals taken down as links led to porn sites

The Goa government took down two of its websites on Wednesday after being alerted that links posted on the sites redirected visitors to porn portals, an official said. The state education department's site "www.education.goa.gov.in"and Directorate of Official Languages' portal"www.dol.goa.gov.in"were taken down, he said.

Complaints were received that Aadhaar-related sub- links on these websites were directing visitors to an external website with pornographic content, he said. The state authorities were also alerted about this by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), New Delhi.

"We are investigating how and why these IP addresses redirected visitors to pornographic websites. We will find the root cause within two to three days," said Ravi Jha, secretary of the information technology department..

