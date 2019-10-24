LDF ahead in two constituencies, UDF in 3 in Kerala

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala is leading in two constituencies-Vatiyoorkavu and Konni-, while the opposition Congress-led UDF is ahead in three as per early trends in the by-polls to the five Assembly seats. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V K Prashant is ahead by over 7,000 votes in Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram against his nearest UDF rival K Mohankumar.

In Konni, LDF's K U Jinesh Kumar is leading by over 5,000 votes against his UDF rival P Mohanrajan. While Shanimol Usman of the UDF is leading by over 2,000 votes in Aroor, a stronghold of the LDF, in Ernakulam T J Vinod is ahead by 3,800 votes and in Manjeshwaram in Kasaragod UDF candidate M C Kamaruddin has established a lead of over 3,000 votes.

The bypolls were held in the five Assembly constituencies on October 21..

