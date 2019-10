An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh onboard made an emergency landing in Poonch district of Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.

.Sources said the chopper force landed due to technical reasons in general area Poonch.

All seven passengers onboard the chopper are safe, said sources. (ANI)

Also Read: Army defuses two missile shells in Poonch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)