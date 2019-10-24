ECoR to keep strict vigil on carrying of inflammable items

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has asked all its division to launch a special safety drive to keep strict vigil on carrying of inflammable items in trains during Diwali celebrations, an official said on Thursday. The ECoR has also urged passengers to be careful and not to carry inflammable items and also not let their co-passengers carry inflammable or explosive objects while travelling on trains, the official said.

"Carrying of inflammable and explosive objects like crackers, gas cylinders, acid, petrol, kerosene and others, in trains is a punishable offence under the Railways Act, 1989 and the offender may get an imprisonment up to 3 years," an official said. The ECoR has asked all its three divisions - Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair to launch a special safety drive to keep a strict vigil on carrying inflammable items, the official said.

If any passenger is seen carrying inflammable items, the co-passengers are requested to inform on duty railway staff like Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, TTEs, coach attendants, guards of the train, station managers, to save the train passengers from danger, he said. Passengers can call Help Line Number 182 to report any incident concerning carrying crackers on train. Surprise checks are being carried out randomly in trains in this regard in case of any suspicion regarding carrying of crackers.

Random and surprise checks will also be undertaken by deputing railway staff in coordination with GRP, RPF and Civil Defence Volunteers and special attention will be given to check parcels or luggage loading in parcel vans..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)