2 held with over Rs 1 crore in cash at Delhi metro station, handed to I-T dept

A 20-year-old man and a woman were apprehended by CISF personnel from a metro station in Delhi on Thursday for "suspiciously" carrying over Rs 1 crore in cash, officials said. They said the incident took place around 9:30 am at the Jangpura metro station when Vikas Chauhan (20) and Aarti (20) put their bag in the x-ray scanner for security check.

CISF personnel on duty picked up the bag for detail frisking after they saw an image of wads of notes in it and subsequently questioned the two, they said. The man from Rajasthan and the woman from Madhya Pradesh could not provide a satisfactory answer for carrying such a big amount in cash and as their answers and activities were found suspicious they were handed over to the income tax department, they said.

The two also could not provide any official document for carrying a total of Rs 1.01 crore in cash, they said. The cash was largely in the denomination of Rs 500 and few notes were in the denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 200, officials said.

