Isha to offer 3-day yoga programme in TN for free

Isha Foundation here on Thursday announced a three-day yoga programme to be offered free of cost over the next two months across Tamil Nadu. The programme, 'Uyir Nokkam' is a simple yet powerful yogic practice designed to make the body, mind, emotions and energies function in harmony and at their best.

It includes simple yogic practices and Isha Kriya, a meditative practice. The programme conducted by Isha teachers trained by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, is spread over three days for two hours a day, a release said.

This 3-day yoga program would be conducted in November and December in towns and cities across Tamil Nadu and those wish to attend can register till October 27. The practice of 'Uyir Nokkam' is said to have several benefits including improved physical health, reduced stress, better relationships, greater personal and professional effectiveness, a more loving and joyful disposition, it said.

