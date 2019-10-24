International Development News
TN Governor kickstarts tree-growing project near Coimbatore

  • PTI
  • Coimbatore
  • Updated: 24-10-2019 19:21 IST
  • Created: 24-10-2019 19:21 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohith on Thursday inaugurated 'one lakh native tree-growing project' at the Forest College and Research Institute (FC ad RI) at Mettupalayam near here. The project was based on 'health of the nation is based on the wealth of its forest, trees are the real health, wealth and prosperity of a nation'.

Purohit planted the first tree seedling of Shenbagam -Michellia Champaka on the campus of the college which is one of the constituent colleges of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU). The project is the first of its kind, wherein one lakh native tree seedlings, produced by the institute, are planted inside a single institute, covering an area of around 50 acres, which would help rehabilitate the degraded forest area.

Totally, 35 indigenous tree species were planted, including sandal (Santalum album), satinwood (Chloroxylon swietenia), bahara (Terminalia arjuna), sage leaved alungium (Alangium salvifolium) and Chinese banyan tree (Ficus retusa). These species would help in augmenting the climate and eco system, by way of carbon sequestration, releasing of oxygen, temperature moderation, manipulation of micro climate, soil and water conservation, recharge of groundwater, and this habitat would become home for birds and wild animals.

The trees would also serve as a good resource for food, fodder, fuel, non-timber forest products such as honey and fruits, small timber, and function as an educational plot for students and researchers. Apart from these, the greener would also serve as a demonstration plot for educating farmers, forest officials and other stakeholders.

Maintenance of one lakh tree saplings would mainly include elephant-proof trenching around the plot, and life irrigation during summer seasons. The Governor interacted with the students.

TNAU Vice-Chancellor N Kumar, Agricultural Production Commissioner and Principal Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi were among those who participated on the occasion..

