MP: Woman hangs her sons, kills self
A woman allegedly committed suicide after killing her two minor sons at her home in Siya village in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place at around 3 pm, when Savitri Yadav (25) first hanged her children, Shobhraj (3) and seven- month-old Som, from a ceiling fan, and later killed herself, Prithvipur police station in-charge Mrigendra Tripathi said.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that Yadav took the extreme step because of a family dispute, he said, adding that at the time of the incident, the deceased's husband Upendra Yadav was at work, while her in-laws were working at their farm. The Prithvipur police have registered a case and further investigations are on, he added..
