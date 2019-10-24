Fire breaks out in administrative building of Utkal university

A major fire broke out in the administrative building of the Utkal University here on Thursday, police said. The fire was first detected in the Syndicate Hall of the Utkal University. The fire broke out hours after the syndicate meeting of the varsity was over, the police said.

The fire broke out at around 6.05 pm. There was no report of any casualty in the fire, they said. At least five fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire, they said.

The fire brigade officials suspect that the fire could be due to short circuit. The university Registrar Dayanidhi Nayak said some furniture was destroyed in the fire but there was no report of any damage to office documents or files..

