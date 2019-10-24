Domestic help among two held for robbing jewellery, Rs 7 lakh in cash from Delhi's GK-II house

International Development News
A 31-year-old domestic help and her accomplice have been arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 7 lakh in cash and jewellery from a house in the upscale GK-II area in Delhi, police said on Thursday. Officials said they have recovered Rs 5.10 lakh in cash and a part of the robbed jewellery.

Police did not share the name of the complainant or the domestic help, identified as a woman who a is native of Faridabad. Details of her accomplice were, however, shared and he was identified as Ravi Rajbhar (29), a native of Madhubani in Bihar. The domestic help was hired by the complainant 17-18 months ago. On October 14, she left the house on the pretext of some emergency. Soon, the complainant realised that some ornaments and cash, which were kept in the almirah, were missing, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police said they analysed the CCTV footage installed in the vicinity of the area and received information about Rajbhar. Later, it was found that the duo had fled to Bihar. When police reached Bihar, they learnt that the two suspects had gone towards Delhi, following which they were nabbed in the national capital, said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

Interrogation revealed that they knew each other for the last six-seven years and owing to their poor financial condition, they had committed the theft, police added.

