Mamata walks 10 km for environment conservation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took part in a 10 kilometres long march in Darjeeling hills to create awareness on environment conservation. Banerjee, who is known to be a fitness freak, marched the entire 10 km stretch - from Kurseong to Mahanadi area - on the occasion of International Day of Climate Action.

During the march, she interacted with the locals and spoke about environment conservation and keeping the greenery intact. Earlier in the day, she tweeted about the need for environment conservation.

"On the International Day of Climate Action, let us all solemnly pledge to make every effort to conserve the environment and save our planet. Save Green, Stay Clean," she tweeted.

