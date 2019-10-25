International Development News
J-K: 105 posts created in Pulwama, Kupwara and Kargil

As many as 105 new posts have been created for the efficient functioning of Special Correctional Home, Pulwama, District Jail, Kupwara, and District Jail, Kargil.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 105 new posts have been created for the efficient functioning of Special Correctional Home, Pulwama, District Jail, Kupwara, and District Jail, Kargil. According to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir administration, 35 posts have been created in Special Correctional Home, Pulwama, District Jail, Kupwara, and District Jail, Kargil each.

The Block Development Council (BDC) elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, which witnessed a total of 98 per cent voting with cent per cent voting in Srinagar. Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said that the lowest voting percentage was witnessed at Pulwama and Shopian at 86 and 85 per cent respectively. (ANI)

Also Read: Labourer from Chhattisgarh shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district: Police DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

