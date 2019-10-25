International Development News
Development News Edition

Private construction work in full swing in Kashmir

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 11:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 11:39 IST
Private construction work in full swing in Kashmir
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Private construction work is in full bloom in Kashmir but the exodus of non-local laborers after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions has resulted in cost escalation of building material, according to industry players here. Besides the hike in wages of daily-rated laborers, there has been 15 to 25 percent increase in the costs of bricks, sand, stone, and cement.

"Before the shutdown in Kashmir began on August 5, I purchased bricks for Rs 18,000 per truck. However, the same truckload of bricks is now costing me Rs 22,500," Manzoor Ahmad, a private work contractor, told PTI. He said the price escalation has happened due to shortage of brick kiln workers, who fled the Valley in view of the advisory issued by the government ahead of the decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories.

Aijaz Ahmad Dar, who is constructing a house in the Hyderpora area of the city, said costs of all building material, except iron, has gone up in the past three months. "A truckload of sand was sold at Rs 6,500 prior to shutdown but it now costs Rs 8,000. Same is the case with stones used in making the foundation of the house. Against Rs 3,200 in the June-July period, a truck of stones now costs Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000," he said.

With local cement factories not operating due to the prevailing situation, only cement imported from outside the Valley is currently available in the market. "For the first few weeks of the shutdown, the rates of cement remained stable as there were stocks of local cement available in the market. However, later on, the rates of imported cement went up by Rs 100 per bag of 50 kilograms," Dar said.

Ghulam Mohammad Wani, a mason, said he is finding it hard to fulfill his contractual obligations due to the rise in wages of local laborers after August 5. "I used to pay Rs 500 per day to each laborer, irrespective of him being a local or migrant worker. Since the exodus of the non-locals, the local laborers are demanding Rs 600 per day, which has disturbed my calculations as I had given rates for contracts to my clients according to earlier rates," Wani said.

While private construction work is going on in full swing, the government construction work has been badly affected as the local contractors say they will be making losses if they carry on the work at present rates. "We work on small profit margins in government contracts. The price escalation is in the range of around 25 to 30 percent, which makes undertaking these works at this juncture unviable," Ishfaq Ahmad, a government contractor, said.

He said the tenders for new work will have to figure in the price escalation as and when construction work can be resumed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

French insurer AXA to sell its Belgian bank for $689 mln

French insurer AXA will sell its Belgian banking business - AXA Belgium - to cooperative bank Crelan for 620 million euros 688.51 million, the company said on Friday. The deal is part of AXAs drive to simplify its businesses, Europes second...

UPDATE 3-N.Korea asks South to discuss removal of 'capitalist' Mt Kumgang facilities

North Korea has proposed that Seoul discuss the removal of its facilities from the Norths resort of Mount Kumgang, a key symbol of cooperation that Pyongyang recently criticized as shabby and capitalist, the Souths officials said on Friday....

China hopes can confirm identities of 39 dead in Britain

Chinas government hopes Britain can confirm the identities of the 39 bodies found dead in a refrigerated truck near London as soon as possible, the foreign ministry said on Friday.At present, British police are unable to confirm the nationa...

UPDATE 3-Solomon Islands govt says China's island lease is 'unlawful'

The Solomon Islands government says a deal signed by one of its provinces to lease the entire island of Tulagi to a Chinese company is unlawful and should be terminated.Details of the controversial long-term lease between Solomons Central P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019