Farmer performs last rites for his national award-winning bullock

Final rites were performed for a national award-winning bullock after it died due to illness in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The bovines' owner, a farmer named Kasaraneni Raja, said he treated the animal as a family member and hence decided to bid adieu to his pet in this manner.

The rituals were performed as per tradition for the bullock which had won a total of 122 medals in various national and state-level competitions. Its carcass was covered with strings of flowers for the final journey. Recently, the animal had secured the first place in an inter-state competition held at Veterinary College in Kesarapalli.

Raja looked after the bull for nine years and considered it akin to his children. The owner deployed a veterinary doctor to treat the bull but it did not survive. Its postmortem was performed on Thursday and later the same day its last rites were performed.

A number of villagers also participated in the procession. (ANI)

