International Development News
Development News Edition

Farmer performs last rites for his national award-winning bullock

Final rites were performed for a national award-winning bullock after it died due to illness in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Krishna (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-10-2019 12:15 IST
Farmer performs last rites for his national award-winning bullock
Villagers also participated in the final rites of the bullock in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

Final rites were performed for a national award-winning bullock after it died due to illness in Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The bovines' owner, a farmer named Kasaraneni Raja, said he treated the animal as a family member and hence decided to bid adieu to his pet in this manner.

The rituals were performed as per tradition for the bullock which had won a total of 122 medals in various national and state-level competitions. Its carcass was covered with strings of flowers for the final journey. Recently, the animal had secured the first place in an inter-state competition held at Veterinary College in Kesarapalli.

Raja looked after the bull for nine years and considered it akin to his children. The owner deployed a veterinary doctor to treat the bull but it did not survive. Its postmortem was performed on Thursday and later the same day its last rites were performed.

A number of villagers also participated in the procession. (ANI)

Also Read: Getting lettuce into Britain - Spanish farmers baulk at no-deal Brexit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

C-Section brings many complications, says Dr Saloni Gupta, OB-GYN, Abhishek Hospital

Dr. Saloni Gupta is known for facilitating normal deliveries unless surgical intervention becomes mandatory to save lives. She strongly supports the global communication campaign of Devdiscourse - Mother, Not Patent launched on October 15, ...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

India | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

United Arab Emirates

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

United Arab Emirates

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

United Arab Emirates

Latest News

Pollution levels in India's capital hit the worst this year

Pollution levels in Indias capital New Delhi have hit their worst for the second time in October -- earning a very poor rating and indicating air quality could deteriorate further after the Hindu festival of Diwali.The air quality index, wh...

China resolutely opposes U.S. Vice President's comments on HK

China on Friday said it is extremely indignant about a speech by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence that accused China of curtailing the rights and liberties of people Hong Kong and resolutely opposes his comments.Foreign ministry spokeswoman H...

Sachin Pilot condemns killing of Rajathan's truck driver in Shopian by terrorists

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the killings of two people by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian. Pilot claimed that one of the deceased was a truck driver from Alwar district who was carrying milk for...

Vistara to start daily flights on Mumbai-Colombo route from Nov 25

Full-service carrier Vistara on Friday said it will start daily non-stop flights on the Mumbai-Colombo route from November 25 this year. Colombo will be the fourth international destination for the airline, it said.Since August this year, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019