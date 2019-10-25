International Development News
J-k: Ex-gratia enhanced from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday has approved enhancement in the ex-gratia in cases involving electrocution due to power supply lines.

  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • Updated: 25-10-2019 13:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday has approved enhancement in the ex-gratia in cases involving electrocution due to power supply lines. The decision was taken by the State Administrative Council (SAC) under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary to Government, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said: "The state administration has approved enhancement in the ex-gratia in cases involving electrocution of employees of Pervasive Developmental Disorders (PDD) whether regular, DRW/Casual Labour, Work Charged, Contingent paid etc, civilians or domestic animals coming in contact with power supply lines." "The ex-gratia on account of the loss of life has been enhanced from Rs 3 Lakh to Rs 10 Lakh, total disability from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 7.5 Lakh and partial disability from Rs 30,000 to Rs 2 Lakh," he said.

In the event of the death of any employee, while discharging his bonafide and legitimate duties, the ex-gratia will be paid to the legal heirs of the deceased. The ex-gratia on account of the death of cow, bull and horse has been enhanced from Rs 5000 to Rs 20, 000 and in case of sheep or goat from Rs 1000 to Rs 5000. The ex-gratia will be paid to the owners of domestic animals killed by electrocution.

After the abrogation of Article 370 the government of Jammu and Kashmir is taking several decisions for the betterment of the people of the state like infrastructural development and creation of government posts. (ANI)

